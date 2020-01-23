HEADLINE

Govt initiates reforms agenda to facilitate EODB: PM

DAVOS – Prime Minister Imran Khan says the government has initiated an effective reforms agenda to facilitate ease-of-doing-business.

Talking to Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company James Quincey on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, he appreciated the long association and presence of the company in Pakistan since 1953.

The Prime Minister emphasized that investments generate employment opportunities and help in poverty alleviation.

While assuring full cooperation of the government to investors and businessmen, the Prime Minister stressed on environment friendly green technology in line with the government’s Clean and Green Pakistan.

James Quincey acknowledged the improvement of business environment in Pakistan and expressed the interest to further expand the company’s investment in Pakistan.

