Senators Syed Waqar Mehdi and Mohammad Abdul Qadir meet Philippine Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian in Manila, alongside Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Philippines Dr Asima Rabbani, Pakistan Business Council Chairman Muhammad Aslam and other officials.

MANILA: Pakistan and the Philippines have agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges and inter-parliamentary relations during a meeting between senior lawmakers in Manila.

A Pakistani parliamentary delegation led by Senators Mohammad Abdul Qadir and Syed Waqar Mehdi visited the Philippine Senate during its participation in the first Intergovernmental Fiscal Institutions (IGFIN) gathering. The conference was held in Manila on September 28 and 29.

Philippine Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian welcomed the Pakistani delegation alongside Senator Robin Padilla. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Asima Rabbani, also attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed ways to expand parliamentary cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries. They also exchanged views on people-to-people contacts, agriculture and tourism.

Concerns Over Social Media Use

The lawmakers expressed concern over the unregulated and irresponsible use of social media among young people.

They discussed the role of parliaments in addressing emerging challenges linked to social media and promoting responsible digital engagement among younger generations.

Gatchalian also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran.

He noted that prolonged regional tensions could have significant effects on global oil prices and energy supplies, particularly for countries such as the Philippines that rely heavily on oil supplies from the Middle East.

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Pakistan Seeks Stronger ASEAN Engagement

Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir congratulated the Philippines on assuming the ASEAN chairmanship this year.

He said Pakistan, as an ASEAN Dialogue Partner, was keen to participate actively in major ASEAN meetings and strengthen engagement with Southeast Asian countries.

Qadir also invited a delegation from the Philippine Senate to visit Pakistan in February or March next year.

The Philippine side welcomed the invitation, while discussions also focused on expanding parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The Pakistani delegation’s visit coincided with its participation in the first IGFIN gathering, which brought together parliamentarians, fiscal officials, economists and policymakers to discuss intergovernmental fiscal relations and inclusive economic growth.

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