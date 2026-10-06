The meeting focused on matters related to the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), press registration and payment of outstanding dues to newspapers.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar hosted a luncheon for a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), where key issues facing the newspaper industry were discussed in detail.

The meeting focused on matters related to the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), press registration and payment of outstanding dues to newspapers.

Progress on ABC and Press Registration

During the meeting, Minister Atta Tarar said work was underway on the ABC-related matters. He assured the CPNE delegation that a draft would soon be shared with all relevant stakeholders.

The stakeholders would then be invited to provide their suggestions and feedback before further progress is made on the matter.

The minister also assured the delegation that steps had been initiated to resolve pending issues and outstanding payments owed to newspapers.

Government Dues to Newspapers

Regarding outstanding payments, Atta Tarar said the share allocated to the print media from recently received funds had been increased.

He assured the delegation that the payment process would begin soon.

The minister further said the print media’s share in funds received during the next quarter would also be increased.

He added that relevant government departments were being asked to provide details of outstanding payments owed to newspapers so that their dues could be cleared.

The concerned institutions are being contacted to obtain complete details of the pending amounts. Further action will follow once the information is received.

CPNE Raises Advertising Rates and Old Dues

The CPNE delegation also discussed the payment of long-pending dues and an increase in advertising rates for newspapers.

The information minister assured the delegation of positive progress on both issues.

The CPNE welcomed the assurances and steps announced by the minister and expressed hope that the longstanding problems facing the newspaper industry would be resolved.

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CPNE Delegation

The CPNE delegation included Secretary General Ghulam Nabi Chandio, former Secretary General Ejaz-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Deputy Secretary General Tanvir Shaukat, Finance Secretary Arif Baloch, and Vice Presidents Anwar Sajdi, Mian Hassan Ahmed and Shakeel Turabi.

Joint Secretaries Tahir Farooq and Yahya Saduzai, along with senior members Irshad Arif and Sardar Khan Niazi, also attended the meeting.

Federal Secretary for Information Ashfaq Ahmed Khail and Principal Information Officer (PIO) Raeesa Adil were also present alongside Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar.

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