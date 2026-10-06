Pakistan Chefs Club’s 4th Culinary Championship and Achievement Awards 2026 will showcase culinary talent in Karachi

Culinary professionals, students and food enthusiasts to compete in cake display, ready-from-home and live cooking categories in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Chefs Club (PCC) will host its 4th Culinary Championship & Achievement Awards 2026 on October 11, bringing together professional chefs, culinary students, home chefs and food enthusiasts to showcase their skills and creativity.

The event will take place from 10am to 6pm at Saltanat Banquet near Square One Mall on Dalmia Road, Karachi.

The championship is being organised under the leadership of PCC Founder and CEO Chef Naureen Ashraf.

Participants will compete in several culinary categories, including Cake Display, Ready From Home and Live Cooking. They can participate individually or as part of a team.

Focus on Culinary Skills and Creativity

The championship aims to provide chefs and aspiring culinary professionals with a platform to demonstrate their expertise, creativity and technical skills.

The organisers said the competition will also promote skill development and healthy competition within Pakistan’s growing culinary community.

Judging will follow a transparent scoring system. Participants will receive medals based on their final scores.

Gold Medals will be awarded to participants scoring 90–100%, while those scoring 80–89% will receive Silver Medals. Participants scoring 70–79% will receive Bronze Medals, while scores between 65% and 69% will qualify for a Certificate of Merit.

The organisers have also introduced special participation discounts for chefs with disabilities to encourage greater inclusion in culinary competitions.

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Achievement Awards to Recognise Excellence

The event will also feature the Achievement Awards 2026, recognising individuals and contributions that demonstrate excellence and achievement in the culinary and food industry.

The awards are intended to highlight professionals and emerging talent who are contributing to the development of Pakistan’s food and culinary sector.

The Pakistan Chefs Club said the championship and awards will help promote culinary excellence while giving chefs and students opportunities to gain recognition for their skills, creativity and achievements.

The event is expected to bring together members of Pakistan’s culinary community and provide a platform for participants to exchange experience, demonstrate their abilities and celebrate excellence in the food industry.

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