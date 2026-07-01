Pakistan Pharmaceuticals: EU-Standard Medicines Can Expand Export Opportunities, Says Nainitalwala

Business leaders discuss opportunities to boost Pakistan's pharmaceutical exports to European markets at a luncheon in Karachi.

Business leaders and the German Consul General highlight the importance of meeting EU quality standards to increase Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports to European markets.

KARACHI: Pakistan Pharmaceuticals could significantly increase exports to European markets if manufacturers comply with European Union (EU) quality and certification standards, prominent industrialist Khurram Khalil Nainitalwala said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks while addressing a luncheon hosted in honour of German Consul General Thomas E. Schultze, where business leaders discussed bilateral trade, industrial cooperation and opportunities to strengthen exports between Pakistan and Germany.

Nainitalwala said Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry has the capability to produce internationally competitive products by adopting advanced manufacturing technologies and maintaining globally recognised quality standards.

Supernet Technologies: Company Secures PKR 1 Billion Communications Infrastructure Contract

He noted that pharmaceutical products, including oral care and beauty care items, could secure a stronger presence in European markets if manufacturers meet EU regulatory and certification requirements.

According to Nainitalwala, the local pharmaceutical sector has made significant progress by using advanced machinery and technology imported from Germany. He said these investments have improved production capacity and product quality, creating new opportunities for export growth.

He added that closer collaboration between Pakistan and Germany could help local manufacturers gain greater access to European markets and strengthen the country’s pharmaceutical exports.

Speaking at the event, German Consul General Thomas E. Schultze said Germany and other European countries remain important export destinations for Pakistani businesses.

He referred to Heimtextil, the annual international trade fair held in Germany, as an example of Europe’s demand for high-quality products that meet internationally recognised standards.

Schultze said Pakistani pharmaceutical products have strong potential in European markets, provided manufacturers fully comply with EU quality, regulatory and certification requirements.

He added that adherence to international standards would enhance the competitiveness of Pakistani products and create new opportunities for exporters across Europe.

Participants at the luncheon also discussed ways to expand bilateral trade, attract investment, encourage technology transfer and strengthen industrial cooperation. They stressed the importance of deepening economic ties between Pakistan and Germany to unlock new avenues for sustainable commercial growth.

Follow THE AZB