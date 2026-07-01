Bank of Punjab Rating: BOP Becomes First Provincial Bank to Achieve AAA

PACRA upgrades Bank of Punjab to the country’s highest credit rating after strong deposit growth, rising profitability and improved financial performance.

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has secured Pakistan’s highest long-term credit rating after The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) upgraded the bank to AAA from AA+, while maintaining its short-term rating at A1+ with a Stable Outlook.

The upgrade makes BOP the first and only provincial bank in Pakistan to achieve the country’s top credit rating, reflecting stronger financial performance, improved funding quality and disciplined risk management.

According to the bank, deposits crossed PKR 2 trillion in 2025, strengthening its funding base and supporting improved operational performance.

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Operating profit before credit loss allowance rose sharply by 98.5 per cent to PKR 40.7 billion, driven by a better deposit mix and lower cost of funds. The improvement strengthened core earnings while supporting tighter cost control and prudent risk management.

President and Chief Executive Officer Zafar Masud said the upgrade reflects the bank’s long-term focus on disciplined and professional banking practices.

He said the institution had strengthened its commercial position while continuing to support financial inclusion, responsible banking and economic development across Punjab and Pakistan.

BOP said it continues to expand its presence in digital banking and remains active in priority-sector financing, including small and medium enterprises, agriculture, women’s financial inclusion and housing.

The bank highlighted its role in delivering Government of Punjab initiatives including Asaan Karobar, Kissan Card, Livestock Card and Apni Chat Apna Ghar, which aim to increase formal financial access for entrepreneurs, farmers, women and first-time borrowers.

The bank also acknowledged support from its majority sponsor, the Government of Punjab, stating that institutional backing and strategic direction contributed to strengthening its operational capacity and growth strategy.

Zafar Masud credited the achievement to employees, customers, regulators, shareholders and institutional leadership, while reaffirming the bank’s commitment to maintaining growth momentum.

BOP said it will continue focusing on responsible expansion, capital strength, customer-centred digital innovation and broader financial inclusion.

The bank describes itself as Pakistan’s largest lender in SME financing, agriculture, affordable housing and women entrepreneurship while also maintaining a leading position in digital lending and credit card issuance.

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