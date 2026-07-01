Supernet Technologies: Company Secures PKR 1 Billion Communications Infrastructure Contract

Supernet Technologies says the project will modernise critical communications infrastructure and is expected to support revenue growth during FY2026–27.

KARACHI: Supernet Technologies has secured a contract worth approximately PKR 1 billion to modernise critical communications infrastructure for a leading organisation in Pakistan, strengthening its position in the country’s technology sector.

The company disclosed the development in a material information notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), stating that the contract covers the supply of hardware and related services.

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According to the filing, the project will be implemented during FY2026–27 and is expected to make a significant contribution to the company’s revenue growth and profitability over the execution period.

Supernet said the contract reflects increasing demand for secure, reliable and modern communications infrastructure across both the public and private sectors in Pakistan.

The company added that the award reinforces its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation by delivering innovative technology solutions that strengthen critical communications networks.

Over recent years, Supernet Technologies has expanded its presence across multiple technology segments, including connectivity, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, managed services and enterprise communications.

The latest project further strengthens the company’s portfolio and highlights the growing role of local technology providers in upgrading Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

Supernet informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange that the contract is expected to contribute positively to its financial performance throughout FY2026–27.

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