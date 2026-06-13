The petroleum levy in Pakistan has been revised by the federal government, bringing new adjustments to fuel-related charges.

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According to an official notification, authorities updated levy rates on petrol, diesel, and other petroleum products. Moreover, the changes also include revisions in freight margins, incidental charges, and related duties. As a result, fuel pricing structure has been reshaped across multiple categories.

Petroleum Levy On Petrol Reduced

The government reduced the petroleum levy on petrol by Rs9.34 per litre.

Officials stated that the levy on petrol now stands at Rs106.74 per litre, compared to the previous Rs116.08 per litre. In addition, freight margins on petrol also decreased by Rs4.45 per litre. Therefore, overall distribution costs for petrol have declined.

However, incidental charges and duties on petrol increased by Rs9.30 per litre. Consequently, the overall impact on retail pricing may vary depending on final adjustments.

Diesel Petroleum Levy Increased

In contrast, the petroleum levy on high-speed diesel increased.

According to the notification, the diesel levy rose by Rs8.67 per litre. It now stands at Rs53.26 per litre, compared to Rs44.59 per litre earlier. At the same time, freight margins on diesel were reduced by Rs2.01 per litre.

Meanwhile, incidental charges on diesel decreased by Rs9.57 per litre. Therefore, multiple components moved in opposite directions within the diesel pricing structure.

Freight And Dealer Margins Adjusted

Authorities also revised freight and dealer-related charges.

Freight margins were reduced for both petrol and diesel, which may lower transportation costs slightly. However, the dealers’ margin remained unchanged at Rs8.64 per litre for both fuels.

In addition, officials maintained stability in distribution earnings while adjusting other cost components. As a result, the structure aims to balance transport and retail-level impacts.

Kerosene And Other Fuels Unchanged

The government kept the petroleum levy unchanged for several fuel categories.

According to the notification, kerosene oil remains at Rs20.36 per litre. Similarly, light diesel oil is fixed at Rs15.84 per litre. Moreover, high-octane fuel continues to carry a levy of Rs305.37 per litre.

Furnace oil also remains unchanged at Rs77 per litre. Therefore, adjustments mainly focus on petrol and diesel rather than all fuel types.

Fuel Pricing Structure Under Review

The revised petroleum levy reflects ongoing adjustments in Pakistan’s fuel pricing framework.

Officials continue to modify levies, duties, and margins based on fiscal requirements. Furthermore, these changes may influence overall inflation and transport costs.

As a result, market observers expect further monitoring of fuel pricing trends in the coming weeks.