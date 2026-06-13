Fahad Mustafa received praise from actor and supermodel Emmad Irfani during a recent interview discussing celebrity influence and public recognition.

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According to Irfani, few personalities in Pakistan currently enjoy the level of public attention associated with Fahad Mustafa. He stated that the actor’s popularity reaches audiences across different age groups and backgrounds.

Emmad Irfani Shares Personal Experience

During the interview, Emmad Irfani recalled an experience from a drama production that left a lasting impression.

He explained that the shoot took place at Karachi Central Jail and gave him an opportunity to observe public reactions closely. According to his account, members of the prison staff regularly visited the set to meet Fahad Mustafa and see him in person.

As a result, Irfani said he realized the extent of the actor’s public recognition.

Fahad Mustafa Receives Public Attention

Irfani further described reactions that reportedly continued during filming.

According to his remarks, inmates inside the prison also responded enthusiastically to Fahad Mustafa’s presence. He stated that while the actor moved through the location, prisoners applauded and welcomed him.

The actor said these moments reflected how widely recognized Fahad Mustafa remains among audiences.

Fahad Mustafa Popularity Across Audiences

Discussing the experience further, Irfani said only a limited number of artists reach this level of recognition.

According to him, Fahad Mustafa continues attracting admiration from people belonging to different age groups and social backgrounds. He described the actor as one of the most visible entertainment personalities in Pakistan today.

However, the remarks reflected Irfani’s personal observations and opinions shared during the interview.

Celebrity Influence Continues Expanding

Public discussions around celebrity popularity often extend beyond television and film projects.

Actors and television hosts frequently develop audiences across different settings and communities. Therefore, public appearances and personal experiences often become part of broader conversations about entertainment influence.

Irfani’s comments added another example of how celebrity visibility continues shaping discussions within Pakistan’s entertainment industry.