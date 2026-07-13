July 14, 2026

Pakistan-Malaysia: Business Leaders Bid Farewell to Malaysian Consul General in Karachi

Web Desk July 13, 2026

Pak Malaysia Business Council Chairman Muhammad Bashir Janmohammad hosts farewell meeting for Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmed.

Chairman Pak Malaysia Business Council Muhammad Bashir Janmohammad meets Malaysian Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmed during a farewell gathering attended by Zubair Tufail and Vice Consul Izdzatun Nasyiah Mustufa in Karachi.

Muhammad Bashir Janmohammad bids farewell to Malaysian Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmed in Karachi.

Pakistan-Malaysia business ties were highlighted as Muhammad Bashir Janmohammad, renowned businessman and Chairman of the Pak Malaysia Business Council, hosted a farewell meeting for Malaysia’s Consul General in Karachi, Herman Hardynata Ahmed, at his office.

The meeting recognised the Malaysian diplomat’s contributions to strengthening bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Malaysia during his tenure in Karachi.

Former Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Zubair Tufail also attended the farewell gathering, along with Vice Consul Izdzatun Nasyiah Mustufa.

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The participants exchanged views on the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Malaysia and expressed confidence that bilateral business and commercial cooperation would continue to expand in the years ahead.

The gathering concluded with best wishes for Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmed as he prepares to take on his future diplomatic responsibilities.

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