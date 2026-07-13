Hormuz Strait: Iran Warns Against US Intervention, Says Regional Cooperation Could Escalate Conflict

Iranian military issues a warning against US involvement in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian military says any support for US involvement in the Strait of Hormuz would be viewed as a threat to the country’s sovereignty.

Hormuz Strait tensions intensified on Monday after Iran’s military warned against any US intervention in the strategic waterway, saying such actions could jeopardise regional security and escalate the conflict across the Middle East.

In a statement issued from Tehran, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, criticised recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and accused Washington of undermining the security of global energy transportation through its involvement in the Strait of Hormuz.

Zolfaghari said the cooperation of some regional countries with the United States had increased the risk of a wider conflict.

Pakistan-Malaysia: Business Leaders Bid Farewell to Malaysian Consul General in Karachi

“Iran has never allowed, and will never allow, the United States to interfere in the administrative affairs of the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

The Iranian military also warned that any country providing assistance to the United States in matters related to the strategic waterway would be regarded as participating in actions against Iran’s sovereignty.

Zolfaghari said such cooperation would be considered equivalent to involvement in a war against Iran’s territorial integrity and cautioned that any conflict could spread across the wider region.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes, serving as a key passage for global oil and energy shipments. Any escalation in tensions around the waterway could have significant implications for regional stability and international energy markets.

Follow THE AZB