Pakistan Lifestyle Exhibition inaugurated in Colombo

Posted on

COLOMBO – Sri Lankan Minister of Small and Medium Business and Enterprise Development Wimal Weerawansa along with the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka retired Maj. Gen. Saad Khattak inaugurated Pakistan Lifestyle Exhibition in Colombo today (Friday).

Speaking on the Pakistan Lifestyle Exhibition, Sri Lankan Minister Wimal Weerawansa said we trust that geographical borders are not an issue to do business since technology and transport are rapidly developing in the world.

He said we are living in the South Asian region, mainly in SAARC where the economy is rapidly booming. He requested Pakistan to support his Ministry to organize a similar trade event in Pakistan for Sri Lankan products.

The three-day Exhibition is featuring leading Pakistani companies and manufacturers of textile and clothing, designer wear, handicraft, and traditional textiles, cutlery, furniture, carpets, marble, and services.

The Pakistan High Commission in collaboration with the Pakistan Calligraphy Artists’ Guild has exhibited calligraphy works of the great exponents of Pakistan like Ustad Ikramulhaq, Ustad Irfan, and Ustad Imran Sultan.

The purpose to hold such an event is to promote the soft image of Pakistan as well as the Quranic message of love, peace, and interfaith harmony in the world. 

