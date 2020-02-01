Eighteen
Eighteen showcased its exclusive product line at the Zameen Property Expo Karachi 2020

Eighteen – a world-class lifestyle destination –showcased its premium product line at the Zameen Property Expo in Karachi this year. The appearance marked the third successful one after two successive appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Following a rousing reception from buyers and investors across Pakistan, Eighteen showcased its US$ 2 billion projects at Expo Karachi. A joint venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers and Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) in Pakistan, Eighteen exhibited its complete product line, including luxurious villas, beautiful apartment complexes, a retail hub, business complex and an overall insight on the master plan of the project.

Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen said, “It is an honour to be a part of the Zameen Expo in Karachi this year, yet again. The turn of the new decade will surely be marked by positive developments for the real estate sector. We have showcased the best we have to offer to our clients in the cosmopolitan city of Karachi and have received an overwhelming response for Eighteen all are product variants, including apartments and luxury villas”.

The Property Expo in Karachi gave a chance to exhibitors to put their unique products on display and meet potential investors to explore investment opportunities.

