Pakistan-Indonesia Relations: President of the Pakistan-Indonesia Business Forum, Shamoon Zaki, hosted a farewell luncheon in Karachi in honour of Dewanto Priyokusumo, Consul and Head of Chancery at the Indonesian Consulate, as he concluded his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan and prepared to return to Indonesia.

Speaking at the event, Shamoon Zaki praised Dewanto Priyokusumo for his efforts to strengthen friendly relations between Pakistan and Indonesia. He said the outgoing diplomat played an important role in promoting economic cooperation, expanding trade links and encouraging closer engagement between the business communities of the two countries.

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Zaki noted that Dewanto’s contribution to enhancing bilateral cooperation would be remembered with respect and appreciation. He added that the diplomat worked actively to bring Pakistani and Indonesian businesses closer together and supported initiatives aimed at increasing commercial collaboration.

Addressing the gathering, Dewanto Priyokusumo described his tenure in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, as both pleasant and memorable. He said he would always value the warmth, hospitality and friendship shown by the people of Pakistan, members of the business community and his colleagues during his stay.

The Indonesian diplomat expressed confidence that the longstanding ties between Pakistan and Indonesia would continue to deepen in the years ahead. He also voiced hope for further growth in trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

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Officials and staff of the Indonesian Consulate, along with leading businessmen involved in trade with Indonesia, attended the luncheon. Participants acknowledged Dewanto Priyokusumo’s diplomatic services, extended their best wishes and expressed hope for his continued success in future assignments.