France Ebola Case emerged after a doctor returned from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, making this the first recorded infection linked to the current outbreak that Europe has identified.

French health authorities said health workers immediately admitted the doctor to a specialised treatment facility, and the patient remains in stable condition.

Officials stressed that the risk to the wider population remains very low and said contact tracers had already begun identifying anyone who may have been exposed.

The case comes as the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to battle a growing Ebola outbreak that officials declared last month, although health experts believe the virus had already been circulating beforehand.

Health officials in DR Congo have confirmed more than 1,000 infections and over 260 deaths, making this one of the most significant recent outbreaks.

This marks the first confirmed Ebola case in Europe linked to the current outbreak. An American doctor who tested positive while in DR Congo previously received treatment in Germany.

Neighbouring Uganda has also reported infections, and health authorities there have confirmed multiple cases and fatalities.

Healthcare workers remain among the groups most vulnerable to Ebola because the virus spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

The World Health Organization has reported that a number of infected healthcare workers in DR Congo have died during the outbreak response.

Health experts say the current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, and no approved vaccine is currently available for it.

France also set up a dedicated monitoring system for humanitarian and aid workers returning from affected areas.

Public health agencies, including the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and US health authorities, have warned that the outbreak could become one of the largest recorded if health teams fail to contain transmission.

Most infections remain concentrated in eastern DR Congo, particularly in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.

The World Health Organization has warned that ongoing conflict in eastern parts of the country continues to complicate disease control efforts and limit access to affected communities.