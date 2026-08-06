Officials from Gerry’s Group and Centrum Air announce the launch of direct Karachi–Tashkent flights in Karachi.

New twice-weekly non-stop service from Karachi to Tashkent will begin on September 3, strengthening tourism, trade and regional connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asia.

KARACHI, Aug. 6: Centrum Air has officially expanded its operations in Pakistan with the launch of a new Karachi–Tashkent route, a move expected to boost regional connectivity, tourism and business links between Pakistan and Central Asia. The new service, announced during a launch ceremony in Karachi, will begin operating on September 3, 2026, making Centrum Air the only airline offering direct non-stop flights between Karachi and the Uzbek capital.

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The announcement was made by Gerry’s Group, which serves as Centrum Air’s General Sales Agent (GSA) and Ground Handling Agent (GHA) in Pakistan, overseeing the airline’s nationwide sales, marketing and operational support.

Centrum Air

The official launch ceremony was held on August 5 at the Karachi Marriott Hotel, bringing together senior government officials, aviation executives, travel industry representatives and corporate partners to celebrate the airline’s expansion into Pakistan’s commercial hub.

Among the notable attendees was Luqman Rasheed, Deputy Director General of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), alongside Gerry’s Group Director Arshad Wali Muhammad, Chief Operating Officer Ken Marshall, General Manager Marketing Shahbaz Muhammad Khan, and Adilmirza Khalmirzaev, Head of Agents Relations at Centrum Air’s headquarters.

Beginning September 3, the airline will operate two weekly direct flights between Karachi and Tashkent, offering passengers a faster and more convenient travel option while providing seamless onward connections to Centrum Air’s expanding international network through its hub in Uzbekistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Arshad Wali Muhammad, Group Director of Gerry’s Group, said the partnership reflects the shared commitment of both organisations to professionalism, innovation, reliability and customer service. He added that Gerry’s Group is committed to ensuring the success of both the Karachi and Lahore routes while strengthening travel links between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The event featured presentations highlighting Centrum Air’s expanding route network, modern fleet, competitive fare structure and transit opportunities through Tashkent. Gerry’s Group also showcased its aviation capabilities, nationwide operational network and long-standing experience in airline representation and ground handling services.

The evening concluded with networking sessions involving travel agencies, corporate partners and aviation stakeholders, followed by a ceremonial cake-cutting, lucky draw and souvenir distribution.

Gerry’s Group said the new route reinforces its commitment to enhancing Pakistan’s international air connectivity while supporting the country’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors. Meanwhile, Centrum Air described Pakistan as an important growth market and reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, reliable and customer-focused air travel across the region.

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