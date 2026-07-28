The Pakistan Idol finalist credits the competition with helping her return to music, build confidence, and inspire a new generation of aspiring artists.

KARACHI: Pakistan Idol finalist Tarab Nafees has praised the country’s leading singing competition for providing emerging artists with a platform to showcase their talent, saying the show has played a significant role in reviving opportunities for young musicians across Pakistan.

Speaking at a private gathering, Tarab described Pakistan Idol as more than a television competition, calling it a launchpad that discovers, nurtures, and promotes talented singers from diverse backgrounds. She said the platform enables aspiring performers to reach millions of viewers while pursuing careers in the music industry.

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Tarab also reflected on her personal journey, explaining that she stepped away from music for several years to focus on her education before returning to the stage through the competition. She said participating in the show renewed her passion for singing and gave her the confidence to perform again.

Pakistan Idol Revives Young Talent

More than 100 words into her remarks, Pakistan Idol was credited with helping Tarab rediscover her artistic ambitions after years away from the spotlight. She described reaching the final stages of the competition as a memorable achievement that strengthened both her vocal abilities and stage confidence.

According to Tarab, every performance throughout the competition provided valuable lessons and contributed to her growth as an artist.

Gratitude to Judges and Production Team

The singer also thanked the judges, mentors, organizers, and production team for their dedication and professionalism. She said their guidance, constructive feedback, and supportive environment helped contestants perform at their highest level while continuing to improve their skills.

Tarab praised the show’s commitment to encouraging new talent and providing young performers with opportunities to develop professionally.

Fans Credited for Unwavering Support

Expressing appreciation to her supporters in Pakistan and abroad, Tarab said the encouragement, prayers, and positive messages she received throughout the competition became one of her greatest sources of motivation.

She thanked everyone who believed in her journey and said their continued support inspired her to keep striving for excellence.

Looking Ahead to an International Career

Reaffirming her commitment to music, Tarab said she plans to continue refining her craft and hopes to represent Pakistan on international platforms in the future.

She added that talent competitions such as Pakistan Idol play a crucial role in strengthening Pakistan’s music industry by discovering fresh voices and inspiring the next generation of artists to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.

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