The 52-storey residential development offers luxury apartments, triplex penthouses, and premium lifestyle amenities at one of Karachi’s most sought-after coastal locations.

Karachi: Medicam Icon has officially launched Medicam Icon One, describing it as Pakistan’s first flagship luxury residential tower. The 52-storey development aims to redefine upscale urban living with premium apartments, triplex penthouses, and world-class amenities in a prime location near Karachi’s coastline.

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The project was unveiled during a launch ceremony in Karachi, where developers highlighted the tower’s blend of luxury, modern architecture, and international construction standards. Medicam Icon One features two, three, and four-bedroom luxury apartments, along with exclusive triplex penthouses designed by renowned architects using high-quality construction materials.

Located just one minute from the Arabian Sea, the development offers residents quick access to Karachi’s waterfront while remaining close to major commercial, dining, and entertainment destinations.

Medicam Icon Sets a New Benchmark for Luxury Living

More than 100 words into the announcement, Medicam Icon was presented as a landmark residential project designed to offer a premium lifestyle with spacious interiors, panoramic sea views, and contemporary architecture. Developers said the project combines comfort, elegance, and functionality to meet the expectations of modern homeowners seeking international-quality living standards.

Its strategic location places residents approximately five minutes from Dolmen Mall, six minutes from Boat Basin’s restaurants and nightlife, and around ten minutes from Shahrah-e-Faisal, providing convenient access to Karachi’s key business and commercial districts.

Premium Amenities for Modern Living

The tower will feature an extensive range of lifestyle facilities, including a fully equipped fitness centre with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, gaming rooms for all age groups, and stylish resident lounges.

Dedicated dining areas, spacious communal spaces, and recreational facilities have also been incorporated to create a comfortable environment for families and residents.

Luxury Interiors and Advanced Security

According to the developers, the master bedrooms have been designed as spacious luxury retreats with elegant finishes, scenic views, and modern bathrooms fitted with premium fixtures.

The project also includes 24-hour CCTV surveillance, dedicated parking facilities, and comprehensive security systems to provide residents with a safe and convenient living environment.

Developers Highlight International Standards

Speaking at the launch event, Group Managing Director Junaid Khalil Nainitalwala, Architect Tariq Hassan, Shoaib Hassan, and Engineer Shahzaib said Medicam Icon One reflects a commitment to delivering internationally inspired residential developments in Pakistan.

They added that the project has been carefully designed to combine architectural excellence, luxury, and convenience while contributing to the evolution of Pakistan’s high-end real estate sector.

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