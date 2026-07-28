Standard Chartered Pakistan hosts a legal awareness session on women’s rights in partnership with the Legal Aid Society.

The bank hosts a legal awareness session with the Legal Aid Society to promote women’s rights, legal protections, and access to justice across its workforce.

Karachi: Standard Chartered Pakistan has partnered with the Legal Aid Society (LAS) to host a legal awareness session aimed at educating employees about women’s rights, legal protections, and access to justice, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to building an inclusive and supportive workplace.

The awareness session brought together employees from across the bank, including support and contractual staff, reflecting Standard Chartered’s commitment to extending learning opportunities throughout its broader workforce. The initiative sought to empower women by increasing awareness of their legal rights and the support services available in Pakistan while encouraging greater inclusion and economic participation.

Pakistan Idol Gives Tarab Nafees a New Stage to Pursue Her Musical Dreams

Participants received detailed guidance on several legal issues affecting women, including inheritance rights, the Nikahnama, cyber safety, online harassment, gender-based violence legislation, and legal aid services. They were also introduced to support platforms such as the Sindh Legal Advisory Call Center (SLACC) and NAZ Assist, Pakistan’s free multilingual legal advisory chatbot.

Standard Chartered Promotes Legal Awareness

More than 100 words into the initiative, Standard Chartered highlighted the importance of legal awareness as a foundation for women’s empowerment. The session featured Barrister Haya Emaan Zahid, Chief Executive Officer of the Legal Aid Society, and Advocate Farah Khan, Strategic Litigation Lead at LAS, who discussed legal empowerment, access to justice, and the importance of understanding the rights and protections available to women.

The event was also attended by representatives from organizations including OICCI and Jazz, expanding the conversation on gender inclusion and workplace empowerment.

Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Inclusion

Speaking at the event, Yasir Khwaja, Head of Human Resources at Standard Chartered Pakistan, said knowledge plays a vital role in empowering individuals and helping them better understand issues affecting their lives and communities.

He thanked Haya Emaan Zahid and Farah Khan for sharing their expertise and noted that increasing awareness of legal rights and available support systems contributes to creating more inclusive workplaces and equitable communities.

Legal Aid Society Stresses Access to Justice

Legal Aid Society Chief Executive Officer Haya Emaan Zahid said legal awareness is an essential step toward empowerment, enabling people to make informed decisions while strengthening access to justice.

She welcomed the collaboration with Standard Chartered, saying partnerships between the corporate sector and civil society help promote meaningful discussions on issues affecting women across Pakistan.

Supporting Diversity and Inclusion

The awareness session forms part of Standard Chartered Pakistan’s wider Diversity and Inclusion strategy, which focuses on creating a workplace where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential.

The bank said it will continue promoting learning, dialogue, and awareness initiatives that strengthen inclusive workplaces while supporting broader community development and gender equality.

Follow THE AZB