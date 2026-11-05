Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement from Portugal National Team After 23 Years

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his intention to retire from the Portugal national team after the November international break, bringing an end to a remarkable 23-year international career.

The 41-year-old forward shared the decision in a social media video on Thursday. He said it was time to hand back Portugal’s iconic number 7 shirt.

Ronaldo admitted that the decision had not been easy. “It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart,” he said.

He also reflected on the impact his performances had on supporters.

“If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it,” Ronaldo said.

The Portugal captain thanked his family, the Portuguese people, and the teammates, coaches and staff who supported him throughout his international career.k

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“Portugal will always be a part of me,” he wrote in the caption accompanying his announcement video.

Ronaldo Leaves Behind a Historic International Record

Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003 and went on to become the most-capped player and leading goal scorer in men’s international football.

He finished his international career with 234 appearances and 146 goals for Portugal. These figures remain records in the men’s game.

Moreover, he played a central role in some of Portugal’s greatest football achievements. He captained the national side to its first major international trophy at the 2016 European Championship.

Portugal also won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025, adding to Ronaldo’s international honours.

His departure will mark the end of an era for Portuguese football. However, his records and contributions will remain a defining part of the national team’s history.

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