Tajikistan’s Ambassador Sharifzoda Yousuf Toir speaks at an English Speaking Union of Pakistan event in Karachi.

Sharifzoda Yousuf Toir says Pakistan helped train generations of Tajik diplomats and left him with lasting memories of Karachi’s hospitality and cultural diversity.

KARACHI: Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yousuf Toir, has recalled his early years in Karachi and praised Pakistan’s role in training his country’s first generation of diplomats.

He shared his memories during a talk organised by the English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) at a local hotel on Wednesday.

The ambassador said he first arrived in Karachi in 1992, when he was just 21 years old. At the time, Tajikistan was a newly independent country seeking support to develop its diplomatic services.

“We had got an offer from the government of Pakistan to get some knowledge about the English language and international relations because we were a very new country,” he said.

Toir was among six people who joined Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He said the ministry now has more than 1,000 diplomats. Around 65 to 70 per cent received training from Pakistan’s Diplomatic Academy.

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He described Pakistan as the first country to offer diplomatic training to Tajikistan. The group also attended English language courses in Pakistan.

“Pakistan played a crucial role in my life. The love I received from here in 1992, when I came here, has stayed with me,” he said.

Ambassador Remembers Karachi’s Streets and Hospitality

The ambassador also recalled exploring Karachi’s Saddar neighbourhood with other Tajik trainees.

They often travelled through its streets and lanes before returning to the Taj Mahal Hotel, where they stayed, by horse-drawn carriage, commonly known as a tonga.

He particularly remembered Saddar’s electronic market. Coming from the former Soviet Union, where household electronic gadgets were limited, the group was fascinated by the variety of products available in Karachi.

Toir recalled an emotional encounter with a local shopkeeper. The group was speaking Tajik among themselves while communicating with shopkeepers in Urdu.

When one shopkeeper learned they came from Tajikistan, he embraced the ambassador and thanked God for the country’s liberation.

The ambassador said the encounter left a deep impression on him. He realised that people in Pakistan had followed Tajikistan’s struggle for independence and prayed for its freedom.

Pakistan’s Cultural Diversity Left a Lasting Impression

Toir also discussed how his perception of Pakistan changed after arriving in Karachi.

Before his visit, he said, the group had heard claims that Pakistan trained people for guerrilla warfare. They had also expected the country to be highly conservative.

However, their experience in Karachi challenged those assumptions.

The trainees studied at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA). Nearby, they encountered Christian and Goan communities, as well as members of the Parsi community.

He said people from different backgrounds lived peacefully and enjoyed the freedom to lead their lives.

The ambassador described this diversity and social harmony as an important part of his memories of Pakistan.

ESUP President Irfan Qureshi and Secretary General Majyd Aziz also addressed the gathering.

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