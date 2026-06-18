Pakistan Ghana Defence entered a new phase of engagement after senior military leadership from both countries held discussions at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The meeting brought together Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Lieutenant General William Agyapong, Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana. The talks focused on regional security, military collaboration, and future defence engagement. Moreover, the discussions reflected continued efforts to strengthen bilateral relations through practical cooperation.

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Asim Munir Hosts Ghana

According to ISPR, Lieutenant General William Agyapong visited General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and received a Guard of Honour from a Tri-Services contingent upon arrival.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and reviewed opportunities for broader military engagement. They also explored ways to increase cooperation in joint training and defence production.

Furthermore, the visiting delegation reportedly acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and their role in maintaining regional stability. The discussions reflected interest in maintaining continued military dialogue.

Pakistan Ghana Defence Talks

The high-level exchange emphasized future military-to-military collaboration between both countries.

Officials discussed mechanisms to strengthen joint training initiatives and improve cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts. In addition, both delegations examined possibilities related to defence production and strategic coordination.

The meeting highlighted how defence engagement remains part of broader diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Ghana. As a result, both sides signaled willingness to maintain institutional communication.

Ghana Delegation Meets Navy

Later in the visit, H.E. Abdul Razak Osman, National Security Coordinator of Ghana, held meetings with Pakistan’s senior military leadership.

He called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf at Naval Headquarters and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad. Lieutenant General William Agyapong was also present during these engagements.

Pakistan and Ghana defence leaders during official military talks.

These meetings expanded discussions beyond land forces and created opportunities for wider defence coordination among military branches.

Defence Cooperation Outlook

The visit underlined continued interaction between Pakistan and Ghana on security-related matters.

Although no specific agreements were announced publicly, both sides expressed intent to strengthen military relations through training, counter-terrorism cooperation, and institutional engagement. Therefore, the visit may support future exchanges between the two defence establishments.