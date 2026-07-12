NILT: Shahid Afridi Inaugurates National Institute of Leather Technology at Pakistan Tanners Association

NILT received a major boost on Saturday as former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi inaugurated the National Institute of Leather Technology (NILT) at the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA), describing the initiative as a significant step towards empowering Pakistan’s youth through technical education and skills development.

Afridi attended the inauguration ceremony at the invitation of Dr. Danish Aman, Chairman (South Zone) of the Pakistan Tanners Association, and Zahid Hameed, Senior Vice President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Speaking at the event, Afridi said the establishment of the institute reflects a strong commitment to preparing young Pakistanis for the future by providing technical education, professional training and practical skills. He added that a new Technical Training Centre was also inaugurated with the support of the Shahid Afridi Foundation, reinforcing efforts to create employment opportunities for future generations.

Afridi said the ceremony brought together leading figures from Pakistan’s business community, industrial sector, government institutions, healthcare organisations, social welfare groups and the media. He praised the collective efforts of industrialists, philanthropists and community leaders who contributed to fundraising and supported the project.

He paid tribute to Dr. Danish Aman, describing him as a visionary leader whose commitment to social development and industrial progress continues to inspire others. Afridi said Dr. Aman has combined entrepreneurial success with humanitarian service by supporting initiatives that benefit both society and Pakistan’s industrial sector.

Afridi also congratulated the Pakistan Tanners Association team for turning the project into reality. He said the institute would help young people acquire modern technical skills, improve employability and contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth.

The ceremony was attended by several prominent personalities, including Muhammed Ikram Rajput, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Zahid Hameed, Senior Vice President of KATI, Dr. Danish Aman, Chairman of Pakistan Tanners Association (South Zone), Faisal Rasheed of Rasheed & Sons Industries, Aamir Chottani of Chottani Group of Industries, Masood Ahmed Bhutto, Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, Chairman of Indus Hospital & Health Network, former SSP Crime Branch Asif Razzak, industrialists, philanthropists, bureaucrats and other distinguished guests.

Concluding his remarks, Afridi said he was proud to be part of an initiative that highlights the importance of education, technical training and collaboration between industry and social organisations. He expressed hope that the institute would become a centre for knowledge, skills development, employment and national prosperity.

Commemorative souvenirs were presented to the chief guest at the conclusion of the ceremony.