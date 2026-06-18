Pakistan-China Investment gained fresh momentum after Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing organized two promotion events for an upcoming B2B conference focused on pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare. The initiative aims to encourage stronger business engagement between Chinese and Pakistani enterprises ahead of the conference scheduled in Karachi on 17–18 July 2026.

The events brought together nearly 60 Chinese enterprises representing healthcare, diagnostics, biotechnology, vaccines, medical devices, and related sectors. As a result, the meetings signaled continued interest in expanding industrial cooperation and investment opportunities between both countries.

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Pakistan-China Investment Conference

The Embassy hosted the investment sessions together with the China Overseas Development Association (CODA) and IBI Goulian Gufen in Beijing. More than 40 companies participated at the Embassy venue, while an additional 17 enterprises joined the event held in Beijing’s Fengtai District.

Participants represented a broad mix of industries including pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, healthcare services, clinical research, diagnostics, and digital health. Therefore, organizers presented the conference as a platform to strengthen direct business connections and investment partnerships.

According to statements delivered during the event, the conference forms part of a wider B2B investment mobilization effort launched in 2024. The initiative seeks to connect enterprises across multiple priority sectors and support long-term commercial collaboration.

Khalil Hashmi Highlights Investment

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, stated that economic cooperation between Pakistan and China continues to expand under the next phase of industrial collaboration. He emphasized that industrial partnerships, innovation, and technology transfer remain key priorities.

The Ambassador reportedly noted that pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare have become important sectors for future engagement. He also stated that earlier investment engagements contributed to partnerships, investment commitments, and joint ventures between enterprises.

During the sessions, participants received details about conference activities, including B2B matchmaking opportunities and planned industrial visits. Consequently, several companies expressed interest in attending and exploring cooperation with Pakistani counterparts.

Pakistan Healthcare Investment Potential

Ambassador Hashmi highlighted that Pakistan’s pharmaceutical market exceeds USD 4 billion and continues to record annual growth. He stated that pharmaceutical exports achieved strong growth during FY2025 while investor support mechanisms continue to expand.

He further identified seven focus areas for investment:

Generic APIs

Generic Injectables

Human Vaccines

Insulin

Veterinary Vaccines

Biologics and Biosimilars

Medical Devices

According to the presentation, Pakistan offers opportunities for localized manufacturing, export-oriented production, and regional integration. In addition, policymakers highlighted advantages including competitive production costs and industry support initiatives.

Pakistan-China Healthcare Cooperation

At the second promotion event, discussions extended beyond pharmaceutical manufacturing into biotechnology research, diagnostics, healthcare technologies, clinical services, robotics-assisted medical solutions, stem-cell research, and traditional medicine products.

Officials emphasized the complementary strengths between Chinese technological capabilities and Pakistan’s expanding healthcare ecosystem. As a result, organizers expect the Karachi conference to create new business engagement opportunities.

The Pakistan–China B2B Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and Biotechnology Investment Conference is being organized through cooperation among Pakistan’s Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing, and Pakistan’s Consulates General across China.

The conference is expected to gather investors, enterprises, regulators, and industry stakeholders to advance collaboration across healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.