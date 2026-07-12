Indus River: PPP District East Holds Rally Against India’s Water Policy

PPP District East members take part in a rally in Karachi in support of protecting the Indus River.

Party workers protest in Karachi, condemning what they describe as India’s water aggression and reaffirming support for protecting the Indus River.

Indus River was the focus of a protest rally organised by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District East in Karachi against what the party described as India’s water aggression and alleged attempts to undermine Pakistan’s water rights.

Participants marched under the slogan, “Mersoon Mersoon, Sindhu Na Desoon” (“We will die, but we will not surrender the Indus”), expressing opposition to any move they believe threatens Pakistan’s access to the Indus River.

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PPP leaders and workers carried party flags and banners during the rally. They called for the protection of Pakistan’s water resources and urged the international community to ensure that international agreements governing shared rivers are respected.

Speakers at the rally said the Indus River is vital to Pakistan’s agriculture, economy and food security. They stressed that the country would continue to defend its legitimate water rights through legal, diplomatic and peaceful means.

The demonstration concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s water interests and opposing any action they believe could affect the country’s share of the Indus River.

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