July 13, 2026

Flour Prices: Karachi Millers Cut Ex-Mill Rate by PKR 8 After Talks with Commissioner

Web Desk July 12, 2026

Negotiations led by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi result in an immediate reduction in flour prices, with millers also announcing fair price stalls for consumers.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi meets Pakistan Flour Mills Association representatives to finalise a reduction in flour prices.

Karachi officials and flour mill representatives announce an immediate reduction in flour prices.

Flour Prices in Karachi are set to decline after flour mill owners agreed to reduce the ex-mill price by PKR 8 per kilogram following negotiations with the city administration.

The talks were held at the office of Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Saturday under the directives of Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah.

Following the meeting, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association announced that the ex-mill price of flour would fall from PKR 133 to PKR 125 per kilogram. The association said the reduction would also lower wholesale and retail flour prices.

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The meeting was attended by Pakistan Flour Mills Association Chairman Abdul Junaid, Vice Chairman, Patron-in-Chief Chaudhry Muhammad Yousuf, association members, flour mill owners, Food Secretary Ghulam Abbas, Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Inspection and Inquiries Team Bilal Memon, and other officials.

Participants agreed to implement the revised prices with immediate effect.

The flour mill owners also announced plans to establish fair price stalls across the city. The stalls will sell flour at reduced rates to provide relief to consumers facing rising living costs.

Officials said the agreement aims to improve the availability of affordable flour and ease the financial burden on households across Karachi.

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