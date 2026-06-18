The rollout of BISP payments marks a major shift in how financial assistance reaches women beneficiaries across Pakistan. Through a newly introduced interoperable digital wallet system, eligible women will gain more flexibility when receiving their stipends.

The reform was announced during a signing ceremony at BISP Headquarters in Islamabad. Officials stated that the initiative aims to improve convenience, strengthen financial inclusion, and expand access to formal banking services. As a result, millions of beneficiaries may experience fewer delays and easier payment access nationwide.

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BISP Payments Expand Access

The Benazir Income Support Programme signed agreements with 1LINK and participating financial institutions to activate the new payment framework.

Under the updated system, financial assistance will move directly into digital wallets instead of relying only on traditional collection points. Women beneficiaries will then be able to withdraw funds through retailers and agents connected to participating banks across the country.

According to officials, the arrangement introduces greater flexibility because recipients will no longer remain restricted to a single payment location. Therefore, access may become easier in both urban and remote areas.

Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid stated that the reform focuses on improving user experience while increasing transparency and accessibility.

Rubina Khalid Highlights Reform

During the event, Senator Rubina Khalid described the initiative as a major transformation in payment delivery.

She stated that the new mechanism places beneficiaries at the center of the payment process. Furthermore, the system is expected to reduce operational challenges that women previously encountered when collecting financial support.

Officials indicated that the updated structure aligns with broader efforts to simplify government service delivery and improve dignity during payment collection.

The Chairperson also noted that the reform supports wider participation in formal financial services while encouraging greater financial autonomy.

Digital Wallet System Benefits

According to BISP, the interoperable payment mechanism is designed to remove common barriers linked to stipend collection.

Historically, beneficiaries often faced long queues, extended travel, overcrowding, and limited access points. However, the digital wallet approach seeks to address those issues by enabling withdrawals from multiple approved retailers.

Officials added that increased flexibility may improve payment security and transaction transparency. In addition, beneficiaries will gain more control over when and where they access their assistance.

The program is expected to become the primary channel for future BISP disbursements across Pakistan.

Partner Banks Support BISP Payments

Representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan, 1LINK, Habib Bank Limited, Bank Alfalah, Bank of Punjab, HBL Microfinance Bank, Easypaisa, JazzCash, and development partners attended the ceremony.

BISP officials reported that more than 10 million beneficiary families could eventually benefit from the updated ecosystem.

Moreover, partner institutions were directed to support outreach campaigns, activate accounts efficiently, and train field staff to help beneficiaries understand the new process.

Officials emphasized that successful implementation will depend on public awareness and smooth execution at the local level.

Pakistan Advances Financial Inclusion

The launch of interoperable digital wallets represents another step in Pakistan’s broader digital financial transition.

Supporters of the initiative say the system could improve accessibility while making government assistance more efficient. At the same time, implementation quality and user awareness will remain important factors in determining long-term impact.

BISP stated that the objective is to ensure beneficiaries can access financial support with dignity, convenience, and confidence nationwide.