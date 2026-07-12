PolioPlus Rotary District 3271 Thanks Michael K. McGovern for Karachi Visit

Rotary International District 3271 bids farewell to Michael K. McGovern following his visit to Karachi.

PolioPlus remained the focus as Rotary International District 3271 paid tribute to Michael K. McGovern, Chair of the Polio Oversight Board (POB) and Chair of the International PolioPlus Committee (IPPC), after his visit to Karachi.

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District Governor Shahzad Sabir thanked McGovern for his leadership and long-standing commitment to global polio eradication.

Rotary District 3271 described it as a privilege to host McGovern during his visit to Pakistan. The district said his vision and dedication continue to inspire Rotarians around the world.

During his stay in Karachi, McGovern met Rotarians, PolioPlus Committee members, development partners and community leaders. His meetings strengthened cooperation and renewed support for the fight against polio.

The district said his visit reinforced Rotary’s commitment to achieving a polio-free world. It also encouraged volunteers and partners to continue supporting vaccination and public health campaigns.

Shahzad Sabir thanked McGovern for his guidance, encouragement and friendship. He wished him a safe journey home and expressed hope that he would visit Pakistan again.

The district reaffirmed its commitment to Rotary’s global mission. It pledged to continue working with partners until polio is eradicated.

District 3271 said collaboration, public service and sustained immunisation efforts remain essential to protecting future generations from the disease.

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