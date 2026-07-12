July 12, 2026

Lindsey Graham: Veteran US Republican Senator Dies Aged 71 After Sudden Illness

Web Desk July 12, 2026

Long-serving South Carolina senator and key Donald Trump ally dies after a brief illness, prompting tributes from political leaders in the US and abroad.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham speaking during a public event before his de

US Senator Lindsey Graham during a recent public appearance before his death at the age of 71.

Lindsey Graham, one of the most influential Republican senators in the United States and a close ally of President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 71 following what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.” His family requested privacy as tributes poured in from political leaders across the US and around the world.

Graham, who represented South Carolina in the US Senate since 2003 after winning election in 2002, built a reputation as one of Washington’s leading voices on foreign policy. He consistently advocated for a strong US military presence overseas and strongly supported Ukraine, Israel and sanctions against Russia.

The senator had returned from Kyiv only a day before his death, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his latest visit to Ukraine. No public health concerns had been reported before the trip. According to US media reports, emergency responders were called to Graham’s Washington residence following reports of a cardiac arrest, although officials have not released a formal cause of death.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Graham, describing him as a “true American Patriot” who would be “greatly missed.” Trump said he had spoken to the senator just hours before his death and recalled him as a determined leader who strongly defended his beliefs.

Graham’s political relationship with Trump evolved dramatically over the past decade. During the 2016 Republican presidential primary, he was one of Trump’s sharpest critics, warning against his nomination. However, he later became one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, supporting his administration on judicial appointments, foreign policy and key legislative priorities.

Known for his hawkish foreign policy, Graham backed military intervention in Iraq, opposed the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and remained one of Congress’s strongest supporters of military assistance for Ukraine. He also maintained firm support for Israel throughout his Senate career. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described him as “a determined leader,” while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had lost “one of its greatest friends.”

Under South Carolina law, Governor Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement to serve until the end of Graham’s current term. Voters will elect a permanent successor in the November midterm elections. Before Graham’s death, Republicans held a 53–47 majority in the Senate, making the upcoming election even more significant for control of the chamber.

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