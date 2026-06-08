A major Khwarij Operation in North Waziristan has resulted in the deaths of 27 militants during a series of intelligence-based actions, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Khwarij Operation took place in the Miran Shah area, where security forces engaged multiple militant locations over the past 72 hours. The development is significant because it reflects Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and strengthen security in the region.

ISPR Reports Khwarij Operation Success

According to ISPR, security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based operations in the general area of Miran Shah, North Waziristan District.

Following intense exchanges of fire, 27 militants identified as members of Fitna-al-Khwarij were killed. Furthermore, security personnel recovered weapons and ammunition from the militants during the operation.

Miran Shah Khwarij Operation Continues

ISPR stated that the militants were reportedly involved in various terrorist activities and target killings of civilians.

The military media wing also said the operation avenged the killing of Shaheed Malik Saifullah Dawar in Miran Shah. According to the statement, those allegedly responsible have now been brought to justice.

Moreover, security forces continue sanitization operations in the area. These efforts aim to locate and eliminate any remaining militant hideouts.

Azm e Istehkam Supports Khwarij Operation

The latest action forms part of Pakistan’s broader counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm e Istehkam.”

The initiative was approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan. Consequently, security forces and law enforcement agencies continue coordinated efforts against militant networks across the country.

Officials stated that the campaign will proceed at full pace. They emphasized the objective of eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism and improving national security.

North Waziristan Security Efforts Expand

North Waziristan has remained a key focus of counterterrorism operations in recent years. Therefore, intelligence-led missions continue to play an important role in disrupting militant activities.

Meanwhile, authorities maintain that security operations will continue wherever credible intelligence identifies threats. The latest operation highlights the ongoing commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining stability in affected regions.