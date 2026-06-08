DIB Pakistan has unveiled a new global brand identity across multiple branches in Pakistan. Moreover, the DIB Pakistan rebranding signals a strategic shift toward ethical and digital banking.

Additionally, the transformation reflects a renewed vision for Islamic finance. It highlights growth, innovation, and customer-centric services across Pakistan.

DIB Pakistan unveils new identity

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan has introduced its refreshed identity across nationwide branches. Notably, the rollout marks two decades of operations in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the bank aims to strengthen its position in Islamic banking. It also focuses on innovation and financial inclusion.

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan globus symbol

The new identity features a “Globus” symbol combined with Islamic arabesque design. In addition, it merges tradition with a modern global outlook.

Meanwhile, green and gold tones reflect heritage and trust. However, burgundy highlights innovation and energy in services.

Jinnah International Airport branding rollout

Jinnah International Airport now displays the updated branding across key visual points. Additionally, several branch locations nationwide have adopted the new identity.

As a result, the rollout increases visibility for customers and travelers. Therefore, it strengthens brand recognition in high-traffic public spaces.

Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz vision statement

Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz emphasized the bank’s forward-looking strategy during the launch. He stated that progress remains central to the transformation.

Moreover, he highlighted continuous investment in technology and financial inclusion. Consequently, he pointed to long-term community development goals.

Digital banking app transformation DIB Pakistan

DIB Pakistan has also upgraded its mobile banking platform. Additionally, the new app delivers improved digital services and smoother user experience.

Meanwhile, customers can access seamless banking tools more efficiently. This aligns strongly with the bank’s broader digital-first strategy.

Ethical banking growth in Pakistan

The rebranding reflects a wider shift toward ethical banking in Pakistan. Furthermore, the institution aims to expand Islamic financial services nationwide.

At the same time, it continues building trust through customer-focused innovation. Therefore, the bank positions itself for sustainable long-term growth.