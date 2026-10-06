Governor Nihal Hashmi and senior journalist Mahmood Sham administer oath as journalists and artists call for stronger support for film and television journalism

KARACHI: The newly elected office-bearers of the Pakistan Film and TV Journalists Association took oath at a ceremony held at the Karachi Press Club, bringing together journalists, actors, artists and other figures from Pakistan’s media and entertainment industry.

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi and senior journalist Mahmood Sham jointly administered the oath to the newly elected office-bearers. Hashmi has served as Sindh governor since taking oath in March 2026.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of journalists as well as personalities associated with film, television and stage. Renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi was the guest of honour, while Mahmood Sham presided over the event.

Governor Highlights Role of Film and TV Journalists

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Nihal Hashmi said film and television journalists play an important role in documenting and preserving Pakistan’s culture and civilisation.

He said journalism and the arts are closely connected and congratulated the newly elected office-bearers. He expressed the hope that journalists would continue contributing to the promotion and preservation of the country’s artistic and cultural heritage.

The association also presented shields to Governor Hashmi and Mahmood Sham in recognition of their participation in the ceremony.

Mahmood Sham Pays Tribute to Film Journalism

Senior journalist Mahmood Sham said film and television journalists had played an important role in promoting Pakistan’s art and culture.

He described the pen as an effective force in preserving cultural traditions and paid tribute to journalists who had contributed to the development of film journalism in different periods.

Referring to the history of the profession, Sham said journalists from Karachi and Lahore had made significant contributions to Pakistan’s film and television industry through their writing and reporting.

Mustafa Qureshi Recalls 40-Year Association

Veteran actor Mustafa Qureshi said he had remained associated with film and television journalists for around 40 years.

He noted that the association had continued its activities despite limited resources and called for greater institutional support for its work.

Qureshi said film and television journalists provide an important link between artists and the public by bringing the work of performers and the entertainment industry to audiences.

New Leadership Pledges to Promote Film and Journalism

Newly elected President Dr Huma Mir said leading the association was an honour and pledged to fulfil her responsibilities with dedication.

She said her experience of moving from acting to journalism had given her a broader understanding of both fields.

Dr Huma Mir said the association would work for the welfare of artists and seek to address issues faced by its members.

General Secretary S.M. Shakir said the Pakistan Film and TV Journalists Association had been working for the development of the film industry and the promotion of art and culture for four decades.

He called for greater government support for the association and expressed hope that its message would reach the relevant authorities.

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New Office-Bearers Take Oath

The newly elected office-bearers who took oath included President Dr Huma Mir, Chairman Athar Javed Sufi, Vice Chairman Abdul Wasee Qureshi, General Secretary S.M. Shakir, Vice President Muhammad Nasir, Sarwat Jabeen, Treasurer Naeem Habib, Information Secretary Waseem Khan, Joint Secretary Syed Karam Ali Shah, Sahar Hassan, Social Secretary Mustafa Mallah and Managing Committee members Zeeshan Siddiqui, Sultan Chaki Somro, Abid Bashir and Aslam Rajput.

The ceremony began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Hamid Mehmood Al-Hussaini.

MPA Muhammad Shariq Jamal said that although he was in the opposition, he would support journalists within the scope of what was possible. GM PTV Karachi Centre Syed Amjad Hussain Shah also highlighted the association’s contribution to the promotion of art and culture.

Hizbullah Memon, singer M. Ibrahim and actor Saleem Afridi also addressed the gathering.

The ceremony was conducted by Agha Shirazi. Election Commissioner Hassan Imam Siddiqui and members of the Election Committee were also present, along with KUJ President Tahir Hassan Khan, Secretary Sardar Liaqat and numerous journalists, artists, media professionals and community representatives.

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