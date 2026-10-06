Ayesha Farooqui elected Bahawalpur Chamber Chairperson

Ayesha Farooqui elected Chairperson of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Businesswomen welcome new leadership as Farooqui pledges to promote women entrepreneurs, local industry and handicrafts

BAHAWALPUR: Ayesha Farooqui has been elected Chairperson of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while Asma Amir has been elected a member of the chamber’s Executive Committee (EC).

Following her election, Farooqui said leading the Bahawalpur Chamber was an important responsibility and pledged to work hard to fulfil the confidence placed in her.

She said promoting women entrepreneurs, creating better business opportunities for women and supporting local industry and handicrafts would be among her key priorities.

Focus on Women Entrepreneurs and Local Industry

Farooqui said the development of the business community requires cooperation, effective communication and collective efforts.

She said she would work with the chamber’s team to introduce initiatives that benefit women entrepreneurs while also supporting Bahawalpur’s wider business and industrial activities.

She also emphasised the importance of creating greater opportunities for women to participate in business and contribute to the region’s economic development.

Businesswomen Welcome New Leadership

Businesswomen welcomed the appointment of Ayesha Farooqui as Chairperson and Asma Amir as a member of the Executive Committee.

They expressed the hope that both leaders would use their experience, capabilities and leadership skills to contribute to the development of the business community.

They also expected the new leadership to play an effective role in empowering women entrepreneurs and addressing business-related challenges.

The appointments are being viewed as a positive development for greater participation of women in the leadership and economic activities of Bahawalpur’s business community.

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