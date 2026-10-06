Business representatives and Handicrafts Association officials visit Central Prison Hyderabad to explore rehabilitation through handicrafts

HYDERABAD: Business visionaries and representatives of the Handicrafts Association visited Central Prison and Correctional Facility Hyderabad to explore a new avenue for prisoner rehabilitation through handicrafts, vocational training and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Ms Asma, Ms Naheed and other representatives of the Handicrafts Association met Senior Superintendent Shahabuddin Siddiqui during their visit. The delegation toured different sections of the prison and reviewed handicraft materials and products prepared by prisoners.

The visit focused on developing a potential joint initiative between the Handicrafts Association and Sindh prison authorities to provide prisoner-made products with greater market exposure and commercial opportunities.

The proposed collaboration aims to connect the skills of prisoners with established business and handicraft networks. It could also create opportunities for prisoners to earn financially from their work and develop greater confidence in their abilities.

Building a Pakistan-Made Handicraft Brand

Prisoners at Central Prison Hyderabad are producing a wide range of handmade products, including caps, handbags, ladies’ purses, bracelets, jewellery, keychains and other handicraft items.

The delegation reviewed the products and discussed their potential for wider commercial promotion.

One of the key challenges is taking these products beyond the prison environment and connecting them with consumers, retailers and business networks.

The Handicrafts Association plans to explore ways to support this process through market exposure, product development and commercial linkages.

The initiative could also provide a foundation for developing a Pakistan-made handicraft brand, showcasing locally produced handmade products while creating a sustainable financial model for prisoner rehabilitation.

Shahabuddin Siddiqui’s Focus on Rehabilitation

Senior Superintendent Shahabuddin Siddiqui has served in several positions within the Sindh Prisons Department.

During his career, he served as Superintendent at Central Prisons Mirpurkhas and Sukkur, District Jails Malir Karachi, Naushehro Feroze and Shikarpur, as well as Central Prison and Correctional Facility Hyderabad.

His work has focused on prisoner rehabilitation, vocational training and welfare.

At various postings, he has initiated or supported productive activities including garments manufacturing, bakery production, khadi and handicrafts, LED energy-saving bulbs, motor mechanics, carpentry and IT training.

His approach centres on giving prisoners practical skills that can help them rebuild their lives after release.

Handicrafts Initiative Aims to Create New Livelihoods for Hyderabad Prisoners

From Prison Skills to Market Opportunities

Siddiqui’s vision is to transform prisons from places of confinement into centres of rehabilitation, skill development and productive reintegration.

The Hyderabad initiative seeks to take that vision a step further by connecting vocational skills with actual market opportunities.

For prisoners, commercial exposure could provide more than financial support. It could also strengthen self-confidence, encourage creativity and give them practical experience that may support future employment or entrepreneurship.

For the Handicrafts Association, the initiative presents an opportunity to combine business development with a meaningful social objective.

The delegation expressed its intention to support prisoners through greater market access and financial opportunities while promoting Pakistani handicrafts.

The visit marked an initial step towards stronger cooperation between business representatives, the Handicrafts Association and Sindh prison authorities to develop a sustainable model for rehabilitation through skills, handicrafts and enterprise.

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