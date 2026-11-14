Pakistan’s Leaders Urge Early Screening and Prevention on World Diabetes Day

President Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz call for greater awareness, timely diagnosis and healthier lifestyles to tackle the growing diabetes burden.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif have urged citizens to prioritise diabetes prevention, early screening and timely medical care.

In separate messages on World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14, the leaders highlighted the growing prevalence of diabetes in Pakistan. They called for stronger public awareness, improved access to healthcare and collective efforts to prevent the disease and its complications.

Shehbaz Sharif Highlights Rs6.8bn Prevention Programme

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the rapid spread of diabetes as a serious public health challenge. He stressed that early screening and timely medical intervention were essential to prevent complications and save lives.

He said Pakistan was joining the international community in highlighting the importance of effective prevention measures and cooperation.

The prime minister noted that diabetes affected millions of people worldwide. In Pakistan, he added, expanding access to early diagnosis and treatment was vital to controlling the disease.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government had formulated the Prime Minister’s Diabetes Prevention and Control Programme. The government had allocated Rs6.8 billion for its implementation.

The programme aims to expand screening, improve primary healthcare facilities and increase public access to diagnosis and treatment.

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It also prioritises healthy lifestyles, public awareness and coordination between federal and provincial governments.

The prime minister urged citizens to eat balanced and nutritious food, exercise regularly and undergo routine medical check-ups. He also advised people to seek timely guidance from qualified healthcare professionals.

Maryam Nawaz Announces Home Delivery of Diabetes Treatment

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif described diabetes as a silent enemy that people could manage through prevention, awareness and disciplined lifestyles.

She said the rising number of cases in Pakistan required stronger measures and collective action.

Maryam Nawaz said health was a fundamental right and the Punjab government was working to bring healthcare facilities closer to citizens.

She highlighted the home delivery of insulin kits for children living with Type 1 diabetes. According to her, the initiative was being introduced for the first time in the province’s history.

She also said the government was delivering millions of medicine boxes to the homes of patients with diabetes and other diseases. The initiative aims to improve access to treatment.

The chief minister urged citizens to take responsibility for their health. She emphasised balanced diets, regular exercise and continuous blood sugar monitoring.

She added that diabetes prevention required efforts from society as a whole, not just the government. Greater awareness and preventive action, she said, could help reduce the disease burden.

Zardari Cites 34.5 Million Diabetes Cases in Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari called on Pakistanis to make prevention, healthy living and early diagnosis national priorities.

Referring to International Diabetes Federation estimates, he said 34.5 million adults in Pakistan were living with diabetes in 2024. More than one-quarter of them remained undiagnosed, he added.

The president said the figures highlighted the need for sustained action to protect public health.

He noted that many cases of Type 2 diabetes could be prevented or delayed through balanced diets, regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight. Avoiding tobacco and reducing sugary drinks and foods high in unhealthy fats were also important.

He urged families and schools to encourage healthy habits from childhood. He also called on federal and provincial governments, healthcare professionals, educational institutions, media and civil society to organise awareness campaigns throughout the year.

These campaigns, he said, should use Urdu and regional languages. They should provide practical information about prevention, warning signs and where people could seek screening.

Call for Affordable Treatment and Wider Awareness

President Zardari stressed that awareness efforts should reach communities across all provinces and territories. He specifically highlighted the needs of women, older people, low-income families and residents of rural and remote areas.

He said Lady Health Workers, basic health units and community organisations could help bring reliable information and screening services closer to households.

The president also warned that diabetes could develop without obvious symptoms. Therefore, people should seek professional advice about their risks and appropriate testing.

He emphasised that early diagnosis must lead to affordable treatment and continuous care.

He further called for public policies that encourage healthier living. These should promote nutritious and affordable food, healthier school meals, safe drinking water and accessible spaces for walking and recreation, particularly for women and children.

“Let us turn awareness into everyday action,” the president said. He added that investment in prevention and support for healthier choices could reduce the burden of diabetes and help build a healthier Pakistan.

The leaders’ messages highlighted the importance of combining public awareness, preventive healthcare and accessible treatment to address diabetes across the country.

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