Pakistan expected to get debt relief from 1st May: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan is expected to get debt relief from the 1st of May.

In an interview on Thursday regarding decision of G-20 countries and IMF to provide debt relief to the developing countries, the Foreign Minister said about seventy countries including Pakistan will benefit from it. He said this relief will be for a period of one year.

He said Pakistan is expected to get a major relief from the International Monetary Fund.

The Foreign Minister recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the world leaders and institutions to restructure loans of the developing countries to cope with the coronavirus challenge. He said this will enable the developing countries to divert their resources to the protection of lives of the people and make their health systems more effective to respond to the challenge.

He said this appeal of the Prime Minister was endorsed by the UN Secretary General, the IMF and the G-20 countries.

