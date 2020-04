KARACHI – The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country has soared to 6505.

3217 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 1668 in Sindh, 912 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 280 in Balochistan, 237 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 145 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 46 in Azad Kashmir.

1645 patients have so far recovered from the disease whilst the death toll stands at 124.

