Emirates expands travel flexibility with free Dubai date changes and lower refund fees.

Emirates has expanded its travel flexibility with unlimited free date changes to Dubai, lower refund fees and new savings for Skywards members.

KARACHI, August 11, 2026 — Emirates has introduced several measures to give travellers more flexibility when planning their journeys.

The airline says the changes will give customers greater control over bookings. They also aim to reduce the cost of changing or cancelling travel plans.

The latest measures include free date changes to Dubai, lower refund fees and one free date change across the Emirates network.

Unlimited Free Date Changes to Dubai

From August 10, 2026, customers travelling to Dubai can change their travel dates without paying a change fee.

The offer applies across several Economy and Business Class fares.

In Economy, the policy covers Saver, Special and Flex fares. In Business Class, it covers Special, Saver and Flex fares.

Customers with Economy Flex Plus, Premium Economy, Business Flex Plus and First Class fares already receive full flexibility.

The new policy gives Dubai-bound travellers more freedom to adjust their plans when circumstances change.

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Emirates Cuts Refund Fees

Emirates has also reduced refund charges for flights to Dubai.

Economy Saver fares now carry a US$50 refund fee. The fee drops to US$25 for Economy Flex fares.

In Business Class, the refund fee stands at US$50 for Special and Saver fares. Flex fares carry a US$25 refund fee.

The lower charges give customers another option if they decide not to travel.

Together with free date changes, the measures reduce the financial impact of changing travel plans.

One Free Date Change Across the Network

Emirates also offers one free date change on tickets booked from April 2, 2026.

The offer applies to journeys across the airline’s global network. It also covers trips that connect through Dubai.

Customers can hold a fare for 24 hours at no charge while finalising their travel plans.

The airline has also outlined support for passengers facing flight disruptions.

Emirates will arrange accommodation directly for affected customers where required. The airline can also rebook passengers when onward connections become unavailable.

Customers may receive rebooking support at no additional cost when airspace disruptions cause cancellations.

Extra Benefits for Emirates Skywards Members

Emirates Skywards members can also access additional benefits.

The programme offers greater flexibility and more opportunities to reach higher membership tiers.

Until August 31, 2026, members can benefit from several limited-time offers.

Members need 20% fewer Tier Miles to reach Silver, Gold and Platinum status.

They can also earn 20% bonus Tier Miles on eligible Emirates and flydubai flights.

Skywards members can also save more through Cash+Miles. Emirates is offering a special rate of 2,000 Miles for US$30, compared with the usual US$15.

Members can use Miles towards Emirates and flydubai flights. The offer also applies to excess baggage, lounge access and seat selection.

Emirates Gives Travellers More Choice

The latest measures give Emirates customers more options when managing their journeys.

Free date changes can help travellers respond to changing plans. Lower refund fees can also reduce the cost of cancelling eligible bookings.

For Skywards members, the temporary benefits offer additional ways to earn status and save on travel-related services.

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