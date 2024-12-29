Karachi: The 101st anniversary of the Republic of Turkey was celebrated with great fervor in Karachi, in an event organized by the Pakistan Writers and Thinkers Forum at a local hotel. The celebration brought together esteemed dignitaries, including Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu, Vahid Asghari (First Consul of Iran), Ruslan M. Prokhorov (Vice Consul/Director, Consulate General of the Russian Federation), and Fazl Karim Dadabhai (Honorary Consul General).

In his keynote address, Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu eloquently captured the profound relationship between Pakistan and Turkey. He remarked, “Our bond is deeper than the seas and higher than K2. Pakistan and Turkey are two countries, yet one nation. Our love does not require words—Pakistan’s joys are our joys, and its sorrows are our sorrows. This bond is beyond expression and timeless in its essence.”

He reflected on the mutual solidarity between the two nations, emphasizing their unwavering support for one another during challenging times. He described this relationship as a living testament to shared values and an enduring brotherhood. He also highlighted Turkey’s contributions to Pakistan, particularly in education and other developmental sectors, and extended heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Rashid Jamal, Chairman of the Pakistan Writers and Thinkers Forum, for his tireless efforts in fostering and celebrating the shared heritage of the two nations.

Dr. Rashid Jamal, addressing the gathering, expressed his gratitude to the distinguished guests and underscored the historical depth of Pakistan-Turkey relations. He stated, “Our ties with Turkey are ancient, profound, and unshakable. Bound by a shared cultural, religious, and spiritual heritage, our connection transcends the limitations of time, geography, and politics. It is a relationship nurtured by mutual respect and brotherhood.”

Dr. Jamal further commended the exemplary ties between Pakistan and Turkey, highlighting ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration in various sectors. He paid homage to the visionary leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, whose unwavering resolve laid the foundation of the modern Republic of Turkey and inspired generations across the Muslim world.

The event also featured thought-provoking discussions by notable scholars, including Professor Dr. Jafar Ahmed, Professor Dr. Shaista Tabassum, Barrister Shahida Hassan, and Farooq Afzal. They shed light on the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual connections that bind Pakistan and Turkey, highlighting the significance of this brotherhood in fostering mutual growth and understanding.

The 101st anniversary of the Republic of Turkey was not just a celebration of a nation’s achievements but a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Turkey—a relationship that continues to grow stronger with each passing year.