Season 6 attracts more than 3,000 young innovators nationwide, with Momin Khawaja winning the Junior CEO 2026 title.

KARACHI: PACE College of Advanced Studies hosted the South Region Grand Finale of the Junior CEO Challenge 2026 on November 7 at the Marriott Hotel, Karachi.

The sixth season took place in collaboration with GEN International and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. The Youth Affairs Department, Government of Sindh, supported the event.

Founders Adeel Durvesh, Wazir Ahmed and Syed Naqeeb led the initiative. This season engaged more than 3,000 young innovators across Pakistan.

The competition aims to develop entrepreneurial skills among students and help turn their ideas into viable ventures. It also connects promising participants with MEHD, Pakistan’s first college-level incubation centre, established by PACE College.

Government and Industry Leaders Attend Finale

The grand finale brought together representatives from government, education and industry.

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The guests included Balochistan Education Minister Raheela Durrani, Aga Khan University Examination Board CEO Dr Naveed Yousuf, PharmEvo and Shield CEO Haroon Qasim, Essa Lab CEO Dr Farhan Essa, and Hamdard Senior Brand Manager Saif Ali.

Impressed by the initiative, Raheela Durrani invited the organisers to bring the Junior CEO Challenge to students in Balochistan in 2027.

The initiative had also received support during Round II. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, and Fahad Shafiq, Coordinator of the programme in Sindh, joined participants to encourage young entrepreneurs.

Panel Discussion Explores Youth Entrepreneurship

Huma Jabeen hosted the programme, which featured a panel discussion titled “From Pocket Money to Seed Money”.

Zohra Jabeen, CEO of Kiran Foundation, moderated the discussion. The session explored youth entrepreneurship, financial awareness and the mindset needed to develop business ideas.

Junior CEO Challenge 2026 Winners Announced

The organisers announced the following winners:

Winner: Momin Khawaja — Aga Khan School, Garden First Runner-Up: Sara Shoaib — Aga Khan School, Hyderabad Second Runner-Up: Syeda Soha Batool — Habib Girls’ School

The winners received trophies, cash prizes and educational scholarships in recognition of their achievements.

The event received support from several educational institutions, businesses and organisations. These included Greenwich University, National Incubation Center, PharmEvo, First Habib Modaraba, Lucky Cement, DigitKhata, QistBazaar, Nelson, Keys Production, Premier Cables, KSG and EOP.

PACE College Highlights Academic Achievement

PACE College also highlighted its commitment to combining academic excellence with practical learning.

According to the organisers, students achieved scores of up to 97% in the Annual Examinations 2026, with numerous students securing marks in the 90s.

Following the Karachi event, the Junior CEO Challenge will move to Islamabad. The North Region Finale is scheduled for November 13, 2026.

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