LUMS Celebrates the Graduating Class of 2026

Karachi: 13 July 2026 – The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) celebrated the achievements of its graduating Class of 2026 through four Convocation ceremonies held over two days. Graduates crossed the stage to receive their degrees, marking the completion of years of academic endeavour, personal growth, and perseverance.

More than 1,500 graduates from LUMS’ five schools, spanning business, humanities and social sciences, law, science and engineering, and education, were awarded degrees in the presence of their families, friends, faculty members, and the University’s senior leadership. Those in attendance included Pro-Chancellor Abdul Razak Dawood, Rector Shahid Hussain, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ali Cheema, members of the Board of Trustees, deans, and distinguished faculty members.

Congratulating the graduates, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ali Cheema said, “As we celebrate forty years of LUMS, it is worth remembering that institutions are ultimately judged by the people they send into the world.” He elaborated that the purpose of a university is not simply to confer degrees, but to help people realise their potential: “As you leave LUMS today, I hope you will carry that purpose forward: by realising your own potential, helping others discover theirs, and expanding opportunities for generations to come.”

The convocation also recognised outstanding academic achievement and leadership among the graduating class. This year’s valedictorians were Ali Abbas Gilani, BA-LL.B (Hons); Ahmad Ashraf, BS Computer Science; Hiba Humayun, BSc (Hons) Accounting and Finance; and Maheen Mashhood, BA (Hons) History. In their addresses, they reflected on their time at LUMS, sharing stories of growth, resilience, and the friendship, while expressing heartfelt gratitude to their families, mentors, faculty members, and classmates for their support throughout their journeys.

The ceremonies featured keynote addresses by four distinguished speakers from diverse fields. Neha Mankani (BSc 2008), Founder of the Mama Baby Fund, encouraged graduates to remain curious, embrace empathy, and use their education to address complex societal challenges through meaningful contributions in their own unique ways.

Zia Akhter Abbas (MBA 1997), President and CEO of The Citizens Foundation, encouraged graduates to embrace humility, value diverse perspectives, and approach life’s uncertainties with courage, responsibility, and a commitment to making a difference.

Salima Hashmi, artist, curator, and contemporary art historian, inspired graduates to lead with creativity, courage, and compassion. She reminded them that meaningful progress is built through open dialogue, respect for diverse voices, and the freedom to imagine a better future.

Amir Husain, entrepreneur, veteran AI technologist, and author, encouraged graduates to embrace lifelong learning, remain adaptable in a rapidly evolving world, and approach the future with optimism, resilience, and a commitment to creating a positive impact.

The two-day celebration welcomed the Class of 2026 into the global LUMS alumni community as graduates prepared to begin the next chapter of their lives

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