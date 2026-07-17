Autism Awareness: FPCCI Hosts Seminar on Inclusive Education and Autism Management

Medical experts, educators, and government officials call for stronger teacher training, early diagnosis, and greater support for inclusive education across Pakistan.

Autism Awareness took centre stage as the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted an awareness seminar on Inclusive Education and Autism Management, bringing together medical experts, educators, government representatives, and civil society leaders to promote better understanding, early diagnosis, and effective support for individuals with autism.

The seminar was organised by Dr. Zahid Hasan Ansari, Convener of the FPCCI National Standing Committee on Medical and Health Sciences and a Member of the Provincial Advisory Council of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh.

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Leading specialists shared their expertise during the event, including Ms. Irum Rizwan, Chief Autism Consultant at C-ARTS and Head of Autism Services at IPM&R, Mrs. Alliya Batool Haidery, CEO of the Pakistan Centre for Autism (PCA), Dr. Atif Saeed Anjum, Pediatric Neurologist, Neuropsychologist, Special Educator and Rehabilitation Counsellor, Tasnees Zehra, CEO of IQ Tales, Mr. Mansoor Hassan Shaikh, Director of Inclusive Education at DEPD, Government of Sindh, Mr. Razzak Pardesi, Chairman of IHIR, and Mrs. Afia Wajahat, CEO of IHRI.

The speakers stressed the importance of teacher training, early identification of autism spectrum disorder, and evidence-based diagnosis and management. They encouraged stronger collaboration between educational institutions, healthcare professionals, and families to improve access to inclusive education and specialised support services.

The event’s chief guest, Barrister Hallar Wassan, MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Food, Government of Sindh, praised the efforts of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and assured participants of the provincial government’s continued support for initiatives that promote disability inclusion and public awareness.

Doctors, medical experts, industrialists, representatives of non-governmental organisations, philanthropists, and FPCCI Standing Committee members attended the seminar in large numbers. Participants highlighted the need for sustained awareness campaigns, professional training, and coordinated action to improve the quality of life for individuals with autism and other developmental disorders.

The organisers presented shields and bouquets to the chief guest, keynote speakers, and distinguished philanthropists in recognition of their contributions to public health and disability awareness.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Zahid Hasan Ansari thanked all speakers, participants, and attendees for their valuable contributions. He reaffirmed FPCCI’s commitment to advancing national health initiatives and supporting awareness programmes that strengthen inclusive education and improve healthcare outcomes across Pakistan.

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