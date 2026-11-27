Karachi’s girls’ basketball team prepares for the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2026.

Karachi Basketball Association names a 12-member squad for the tournament, which begins in Islamabad on December 1.

The Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) has announced its 12-member girls’ team for the National Women’s Basketball Championship 2026.

The tournament will take place in Islamabad from December 1, 2026. Noor Fatima will captain the Karachi side.

The selected squad includes Inaya Kamran, Safa Afzal, Hareem Zahid, Aqsa Hanif, Shanzay Abrar and Fatima Jadoon.

Emaan Imran, Emaan Fasihi, Maryam Rizwan, Amtul Amsal and Mohira Khan complete the 12-member team.

Azeem us Shaan will serve as coach, while Taimoor Zaheer will manage the team.

KBA Expresses Confidence in Karachi Squad

Karachi Basketball Association Secretary Yaqoob Qadry said the association selected the players after careful consideration.

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He expressed confidence in the squad’s abilities and hoped the team would deliver a strong performance.

Qadry also voiced optimism that Karachi would secure a place on the victory stand and bring pride to the city.

The team will now prepare to represent Karachi at the national championship in Islamabad.

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