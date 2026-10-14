KDA Officers Association Hosts First Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi in Karachi

The KDA Officers Association organised its first Mehfil-e-Milad-un-Nabi (peace be upon him) at the KDA Officers Sports Complex, ZA Nizami Lounge, in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi. A large number of male and female members attended the religious gathering.

Renowned Naat Reciters Pay Tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH)

National and international Naat reciters and religious scholars created a spiritual atmosphere through heartfelt recitations and inspiring addresses. Raees Ahmed conducted the proceedings.

Renowned Naat reciters Al-Haj Mahmood-ul-Hassan Ashrafi, Al-Haj Muhammad Khawar Naqshbandi, Aamir Fayyazi, Muhammad Nadeem Khan Sultani and Ubaid Raza Qadri presented Naats in praise of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Allama Muhammad Akram Hussain Qadri also delivered an inspiring address. Meanwhile, Qari Imtiaz Saeedi recited verses from the Holy Quran. Syed Farooq Turabi and Mamoon Zaman Qadri presented Hamd and Naat in their melodious voices.

Address Highlights Social and Moral Issues

Rizwan Siddiqui addressed the gathering and highlighted various social and moral evils. His remarks added a meaningful dimension to the religious programme.

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The gathering brought association members together to honour the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). The participants also listened to religious recitations and messages promoting moral values.

Three Members Win Umrah Tickets

The association also arranged a lucky draw during the event. Three members — Ms. Nadira Javed, Habib-ur-Rehman and Ishtiaq Ahmed — won Umrah tickets.

The initiative added a special highlight to the gathering and was welcomed by the participants.

Association Representatives Thank Participants

At the conclusion of the programme, KDA Officers Association Secretary General Imran Ejaz and other representatives thanked the attendees for their participation and support.

Those present included Noor Jahan Siddiqui, Tariq Jalil, Muhammad Nadeem Warsi, Ali Asad, Musharraf Ali, Jamaluddin and other association members. They expressed appreciation for the collective efforts that helped make the event successful.