School Leadership OUP Pakistan brings education leaders together at its 2026 conference in Islamabad.

The two-day conference in Islamabad explored school leadership, educational technology and future-focused teaching approaches.

Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan brought school leaders, educationists and practitioners together at its School Leaders’ Conference 2026 in Islamabad.

Held under the theme “Shaping Tomorrow: Navigating Change, Driving Impact,” the two-day event provided separate platforms for local and international examination board educators. Participants discussed changes in education and the priorities shaping the future of learning.

The conferences examined the evolving role of school leadership. They also explored technology integration, future-focused skills and effective teaching methods.

Moreover, discussions focused on balancing innovation with sound educational practices. Participants considered how schools can prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

OUP Highlights Its Education Support

Welcoming participants, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director of Oxford University Press Pakistan, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting schools.

He said OUP Pakistan aimed to remain an education partner throughout curriculum implementation.

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“Our 360° learning ecosystem brings together curriculum-aligned resources, teacher professional development, assessment and guidance for families,” he said.

Husain added that these resources help school leaders monitor student progress. They also enable teachers to identify and address learning gaps.

Elizabeth Munn, Managing Director of Education at Oxford University Press, joined the first day’s programme. She took part in an interactive discussion on changing educational priorities.

Munn stressed the need to connect educational innovation with clear learning outcomes.

She said schools must help every learner develop the knowledge, skills and confidence needed for an uncertain future. Technology and new teaching approaches can create valuable opportunities. However, their impact depends on thoughtful integration into classroom learning.

Keynotes Focus on Transformative Leadership

The keynote sessions examined changing demands on educational institutions and their leaders.

Dr Nadeem ul Haque, former Vice-Chancellor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics and Chairperson of RAC, addressed local board educators. His session focused on “Transformative School Leadership in Changing Times.”

Meanwhile, Abdus Sami Khan, Education Policy Consultant, delivered a keynote for international examination board educators. His presentation was titled “School Leadership in Changing Times.”

Technology and New Approaches to Learning

OUP specialists also presented on emerging priorities in classroom education.

Shazia Asad, Senior Product Manager Mathematics at Oxford University Press Pakistan, discussed “Mathematics in the Age of AI: New Imperatives and the Way Forward.”

Dr Nicolas Brasch, an international author and educator, explored student-centred and inquiry-based science education. His session, titled “The Science Learning Ecosystem,” examined approaches to improving science learning.

Furthermore, interactive audience polls and panel discussions encouraged participants to exchange ideas. A panel titled “Shaping Tomorrow: Challenges and Opportunities” explored the practical impact of educational change on schools.

The Islamabad conferences formed part of OUP Pakistan’s wider engagement with school communities across the country. The initiative highlighted the value of collaboration, professional dialogue and forward-looking educational leadership.

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