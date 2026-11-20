High-level meetings with government officials focused on hybrid seeds, agricultural biotechnology and stronger Pakistan-China cooperation.

Syngenta Group is exploring the introduction of advanced hybrid and biotechnology seed technologies in Pakistan. The initiative aims to improve agricultural productivity and strengthen national food security.

Minjie Ying, Head of Seeds Business for Africa, Middle East and Asia at Syngenta Group, visited Pakistan for high-level meetings with senior government officials.

He was accompanied by Syngenta Pakistan’s leadership team. The delegation included Country General Manager Zeeshan Baig, Head of Corporate Affairs Syed Ali Murtaza and Head of Field Crops Khurram Shahzad.

Discussions focused on new seed technologies and stronger agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Focus on Key Agricultural Crops

The engagements explored advanced seed technologies for several major crops. These included cotton, corn, hybrid wheat, rice and sunflower.

Cotton remains vital to Pakistan’s textile industry and export earnings. Meanwhile, wheat plays a central role in national food security.

Innovation across these crops could help improve yields and strengthen farmers’ resilience. It could also support the competitiveness of Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

Meetings with Punjab Agriculture Department

In Lahore, Ying and the Syngenta Pakistan leadership team met with the Punjab Agriculture Department.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain chaired the meeting. The discussions built on earlier engagements between Syngenta Group China’s leadership and the Punjab government in Beijing last year.

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Both sides explored further agricultural cooperation and opportunities to introduce advanced seed technologies in Pakistan.

The Punjab government assured Syngenta Group of its full support, according to the company.

Federal-Level Discussions in Islamabad

In Islamabad, the delegation held meetings with senior federal officials.

Participants included the Federal Minister and Secretary for National Food Security and Research. The delegation also met the Chairman of the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority (NAFSA).

Representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Federal Secretary for Commerce also took part in the engagements.

The discussions covered several regulatory matters affecting agricultural innovation. These included biotech seed imports and cotton variety approvals.

The participants also discussed taxation and customs classification of biological products. Pesticide shelf-life regulations were another area of focus.

The discussions considered international practices and scientific evidence. They also took place following the Government of Pakistan’s recent approval of the National Agricultural Biotechnology Policy.

Syngenta Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers

Syngenta said the engagements reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Government of Pakistan. The company aims to advance agricultural innovation, support farmers and strengthen the sector’s resilience.

During his four-day visit, Ying also travelled to different agricultural fields across Punjab. He met farmers and heard directly about the challenges they face.

The visit provided an opportunity to discuss practical agricultural needs alongside policy and regulatory priorities.

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