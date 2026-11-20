NBP launches an AI Lab at Abbottabad Public School to promote digital learning and innovation.

The new facility aims to equip students with practical skills in artificial intelligence, robotics and emerging technologies.

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has established an artificial intelligence, robotics and STEM laboratory at Abbottabad Public School (APS). The initiative aims to promote technology-focused education in Pakistan.

The facility opened on November 14, 2026, during the school’s Annual Parents’ Day. Federal Minister for Education Wajiha Qamar attended the inauguration. APS Principal Akhtar Ali Qureshi and other distinguished guests were also present.

Farhan J. Durrani, Divisional Head of NBP’s Digital Banking Group, conceived and led the initiative. The project took shape through dedicated coordination and institutional support.

NBP representatives included Durrani, Imran Gull, General Manager for Islamabad and the North, and Fakhar Zaman Khan, Regional Head for Abbottabad.

Preparing Students for a Digital Future

Adnan Nasir, Chief Digital Officer of NBP’s Digital Banking Group, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

He said the project reflected NBP’s commitment to empowering young people through technology, innovation and digital education. Moreover, he said the facility would help prepare students for a technology-driven future.

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The laboratory will give students opportunities to explore artificial intelligence, robotics and emerging technologies. It will also support practical learning in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Investment Beyond Banking

Through this initiative, NBP has reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan’s educational and technological development. The bank said its role extends beyond traditional banking services.

Furthermore, the project aims to encourage innovation among young learners. It will help students develop skills relevant to a rapidly changing digital world.

By supporting technology-based education at a distinguished institution, NBP is investing in the next generation. The initiative also reflects its broader commitment to Pakistan’s digital future.

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