The company secured the championship at Chery’s international skills competition, outperforming service specialists from 25 countries and regions.

Chery Master Pakistan has won the Best Global Aftersales Excellence Award 2026. The recognition follows its championship victory at Chery’s 2026 Global Aftersales Skills Competition in Wuhu, China, on November 13.

The competition brought together service specialists from 25 countries and regions. Chery Master Pakistan emerged as the overall champion, highlighting the technical expertise of its aftersales team.

The achievement reflects the company’s investment in skilled professionals and customer service. It also strengthens its focus on delivering reliable support throughout the vehicle ownership journey.

Building Stronger Aftersales Capabilities

Chery Master Pakistan considers aftersales service an essential part of its product promise. The company aims to match advanced vehicles with the people, processes and infrastructure needed to support them.

Its approach covers technical training, workshop capabilities and accessible service facilities. It also emphasises preventive maintenance and consistent customer support.

The company draws on the Master Group’s industrial legacy of more than 60 years. The group also brings over 40 years of automotive experience.

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Through Master Auto Engineering, Chery Master Pakistan continues to develop local capabilities and expand its vehicle portfolio. In less than four months, it introduced three plug-in hybrid electric vehicles: the Tiggo 7 PHEV, Tiggo 8 PHEV and Tiggo 9 PHEV.

It also launched the all-electric Chery Q, offering Pakistani customers additional mobility options.

Expanding Nationwide Service Network

Chery Master Pakistan currently operates 14 3S dealerships across the country. The company plans to increase this number to 20 by 2027.

This expansion aims to improve access to sales and aftersales services. Meanwhile, the company continues to develop its technical workforce and service infrastructure.

The initiative aligns with Chery International’s wider commitment to customer care. Through its Chery Family Care programme, the global brand invests in service professionals, technical capabilities and standardised practices.

As Chery expands into international markets, the company aims to strengthen aftersales support alongside its growing vehicle portfolio.

International Competition Tests Technical Skills

Held under the theme “First Class Skills, 100% Satisfaction,” the 2026 competition tested the abilities of aftersales professionals from around the world.

National and regional qualifying rounds selected the finalists from a pool of more than 1,000 technicians.

The final included theoretical examinations and practical assessments. These covered vehicle maintenance, diagnostics, repairs and electronic control systems.

Practical exercises recreated real workshop situations. They assessed participants’ ability to follow procedures, identify complex faults and respond efficiently to customer needs.

The event also brought service specialists and parts managers together. Participants exchanged technical knowledge and shared workshop experiences.

Furthermore, the competition aimed to strengthen professional skills and promote consistent service standards across Chery’s global network. It also recognised the need to adapt local service practices to regional road conditions, climate, regulations and customer requirements.

Strengthening Customer Confidence

The award highlights the role of skilled aftersales professionals in delivering a dependable ownership experience.

For Chery Master Pakistan, the achievement reinforces its commitment to more than introducing advanced vehicles. The company says it will continue investing in professional service, technical expertise and nationwide support.

Its focus remains on ensuring that customers receive reliable assistance throughout their ownership journey.

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