Officials agree with flour mill owners to lower ex-mill prices immediately, with another cut expected once wheat supplies from Sindh improve.

Flour Prices in Karachi will decrease after the city administration reached an agreement with flour mill owners to reduce the ex-mill price from Rs133 per kilogram to Rs130 per kilogram. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday under the directives of Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah.

AquaOrange Pakistan Opens New Karachi Office to Expand Cybersecurity Services

The meeting focused on measures to provide relief to consumers and stabilise flour prices in the city. Officials also agreed to continue monitoring the market and improve wheat supply to support further price reductions.

More than 100 words into the article – Flour Prices are expected to decline further to Rs125 per kilogram once wheat supplies from the interior of Sindh improve. Officials said the move aims to ensure greater price stability while easing the financial burden on consumers. The administration also decided to strengthen action against profiteering and hoarding to prevent artificial price increases and maintain a steady supply of flour across Karachi.

Officials and Industry Representatives Attend Meeting

The meeting brought together senior government officials and representatives of the flour industry.

Among those present were Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team Bilal Ahmed Memon, Secretary Food Ghulam Abbas, Pakistan Flour Mills Association Chairman Junaid Aziz, Additional Commissioner-II Muhammad Atif Jalib, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Iqra Aziz, and other association members.

Measures Against Profiteering

Officials agreed to intensify efforts against profiteering and hoarding to ensure consumers benefit from the reduced flour prices.

The administration said regular market monitoring would continue to prevent unjustified price hikes and ensure the agreed ex-mill rates are implemented effectively.

Follow THE AZB