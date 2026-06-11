Pakistan exports could reach $100 billion if the government introduces relief measures for industries in the upcoming federal budget, according to business leader Noor Ahmed Khan.

The FPCCI official said Pakistan’s industrial sector is facing serious challenges, but targeted reforms could improve production, investment and global competitiveness. His comments came during an interview in Dallas and Houston, Texas.

Noor Ahmed Khan Discusses Pakistan exports Growth

Noor Ahmed Khan, convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Central Standing Committee on Public Utilities, said industries need practical support to expand exports.

According to interview remarks, Khan stated that rising electricity, gas, water costs, interest rates and taxes have increased pressure on manufacturers. Therefore, he believes reducing these barriers could help businesses compete internationally.

He also highlighted that Pakistani industrialists have the ability to increase production. However, higher operating costs have limited their ability to compete with regional markets.

FPCCI Proposals Address Pakistan exports Challenges

The FPCCI has submitted recommendations ahead of the federal budget. These proposals include reducing electricity tariffs, ensuring gas availability and improving industrial infrastructure.

Moreover, Khan said the business community wants interest rates reduced to single digits and a tax system that supports manufacturing growth.

He stated that recent discussions with government officials showed greater attention toward industry concerns. As a result, business leaders have increased expectations from the upcoming budget.

Karachi Industry Needs Pakistan exports Support

Khan said Karachi remains central to Pakistan’s economic activity but requires stronger infrastructure and industrial support.

He explained that industrial areas including North Karachi, Korangi, SITE and Federal B Area support thousands of businesses and millions of workers.

Furthermore, he noted that industrial difficulties affect not only factory owners but also employees, transport workers and related sectors.

According to Khan, stronger industrial activity in Karachi could create wider economic benefits across Pakistan.

Budget Decisions Could Shape Pakistan exports Future

Khan compared Pakistan’s industrial situation with countries such as Bangladesh and India, where export industries received targeted incentives.

He stated that Pakistan needs nationwide industrial development rather than focusing progress in limited regions.

Meanwhile, he said the business community is not requesting special treatment. Instead, industries want an environment where companies can operate efficiently and compete in international markets.

Noor Ahmed Khan Shares Industry Expectations

Khan also mentioned meetings between business representatives and senior officials, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, which he said created renewed confidence among industrial circles.

He stated that industrialists received assurances that serious measures would be considered. Therefore, the upcoming budget has become important for the business sector.

Finally, Khan said faster industrial growth could support employment, investment and economic stability. He added that stronger industries would benefit millions of families connected to Pakistan’s economy.